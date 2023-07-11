MythForce Arrives September 12 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Aspyr and developer Beamdog announced roguelike adventure game, MythForce, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 12.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

MythForce is a roguelike adventure featuring four-player online cooperative multiplayer set in the ever-changing Cursed Lands. Unleash your inner hero in intense first-person combat, wielding legendary weapons and powerful magic in an immersive fantasy dungeon crawl that will test your skills and leave you craving for more.

Star in Your Own Saturday Morning Cartoon

Step into a vibrant and colorful world crafted using the classic aesthetics and techniques of the ’80s animation era.

High Fantasy Swords and Sorcery

Feel the thrill of each swing and the might of each spell as you smite hordes of enemies and emerge victorious in heart-pounding, first-person combat.

Deep Roguelike Adventure

Level up as you explore the dungeon, uncovering magical artifacts and upgrades to become even stronger with each playthrough.

Play Together with Friends

Team up with friends or meet fellow adventurers online to conquer the Cursed Lands together in co-op mode for up to four players.

