ID@Xbox Demo Fest Starts Today With Over 40 Game Demos

posted 5 hours ago

ID@Xbox Events and Community Management Lead Jessica Ronnell via Xbox Wire has announced ID@Xbox Demo Fest starts today and runs until Monday, July 17.

ID@Xbox Demo Fest offers over 40 game demos on Xbox consoles that will only be available for a week. Though, some might be re-published on the demo channel at a later date.

The demos that will be available are more like "show floor demos" and are not created after the game is completed or nearly completed. Some of these games are still early in development.

Here are the currently confirmed games for ID@Xbox Demo Fest:

Alchemist: The Potion Monger

Alisa Developer’s Cut

Astrea

Bang on Balls: Chronicles

Black Skylands

Bunny Battle Nemesis

Cell Scientists: Beyond

Cross Tails

Dark Deception

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

Demonschool

Deserted

DREAMERS

Dynacat

Frank and Drake

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Knights of Braveland

LUNARK

Marble It Up! Ultra

Metaball

Metal Mind

Oaken

Pixel Cafe

Pocket Bravery

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward

Raging Bytes

Rain World

Sea of Stars

Slave Zero X

Space Boat

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde

Spirit of the Island

STONKS-9800 Stock Market Simulator

The First Descendant

The Night of the Rabbit

The Wandering Village

Trinity Fusion

Worldless

WrestleQuest

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

