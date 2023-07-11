ID@Xbox Demo Fest Starts Today With Over 40 Game Demos - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 415 Views
ID@Xbox Events and Community Management Lead Jessica Ronnell via Xbox Wire has announced ID@Xbox Demo Fest starts today and runs until Monday, July 17.
ID@Xbox Demo Fest offers over 40 game demos on Xbox consoles that will only be available for a week. Though, some might be re-published on the demo channel at a later date.
The demos that will be available are more like "show floor demos" and are not created after the game is completed or nearly completed. Some of these games are still early in development.
Here are the currently confirmed games for ID@Xbox Demo Fest:
- Alchemist: The Potion Monger
- Alisa Developer’s Cut
- Astrea
- Bang on Balls: Chronicles
- Black Skylands
- Bunny Battle Nemesis
- Cell Scientists: Beyond
- Cross Tails
- Dark Deception
- Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle
- Demonschool
- Deserted
- DREAMERS
- Dynacat
- Frank and Drake
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Knights of Braveland
- LUNARK
- Marble It Up! Ultra
- Metaball
- Metal Mind
- Oaken
- Pixel Cafe
- Pocket Bravery
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward
- Raging Bytes
- Rain World
- Sea of Stars
- Slave Zero X
- Space Boat
- Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde
- Spirit of the Island
- STONKS-9800 Stock Market Simulator
- The First Descendant
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Wandering Village
- Trinity Fusion
- Worldless
- WrestleQuest
