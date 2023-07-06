Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 Launches July 12 - News

Nintendo announced Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 will launch on July 12.

Wave 5 will add two new Cups with four courses each, as well as four new playable characters.

View a trailer of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 below:

Read details on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 content below:

New Courses

Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii)

Wii) Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)

Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii)

Squeaky Clean Spring (New)

Clean Spring (New) Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)

Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double Dash)

Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)

New Playable Characters

Birdo

Petey Piranha

Wiggler

Kamek

