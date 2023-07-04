Tokyo Game Show 2023 Exhibitors - Nintendo, Sony, Xbox, Capcom, Sega, Square Enix, and More - News

by, posted 50 minutes ago

The Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA) announced will be the largest ever for the event as it will use the entire Makuhari Messe venue in China, Japan.

"Despite these restrictions, the venue was filled with exhibitors and game fans who had been waiting for the show to be held for real, and the excitement and excitement returned to Makuhari Messe," said CESA. "The high evaluation of the exhibition by exhibitors and visitors alike made us realize once again the high demand and importance of holding a real exhibition under any circumstances."

Tokyo Game Show 2023 will run from Thursday, September 21 to Sunday, September 24. There will be no age restrictions this year as children under 12 years old will be allowed to attend and there will be family-friendly exhibition areas.

CESA has revealed the complete list of official exhibitors, which includes Sony Interactive Entertainment (Indie Game Area only), Nintendo (Business Meeting Area only), Microsoft/Xbox, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Koei Tecmo, Konami, Level-5, Sega / Atlus, Square Enix, Kojima Productions (Merchandise Sales only), and many more.

General admission tickets for Japanese residents will go on sale on July 8 at noon, while ticket sales for overseas visitors will go on sale on July 26.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

