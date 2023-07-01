Peter Molyneux Thought the Fable Trailer Was Truly Promising and His Expectations Are High - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games last month released the first in-game trailer for the 2020 announced Fable game.

Peter Molyneux, Lead Designer on the the original Fable games, speaking with GameReactor said he loved the casting of IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade in the new entry in the series and that he has high hopes for the game.

"I thought the casting of Richard [Ayoade]," said Molyneux. "I thought the casting of him was perfect, making him obsessed about vegetables was very Fable."

He continued, "You know, the thing about Fable is you've got to remember, I can remember sitting when we were designing Fable originally and saying, I think we all agreed that Fable would be funny because of what the players does. It's not funny because it's got lots of jokes. It actually didn't have any jokes really, but it was really funny because we allowed the player to react in ridiculous ways, and that ridiculousness still seemed to be there in the trailer.

"Like you, I would have loved to see more gameplay, but I really loved when the fireball was thrown from the heroine. I loved the feeling of impact it gave. I thought that showed real promise. So, you know, my hopes are high."

Fable is in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

