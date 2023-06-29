Ghost Bike Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Messhof have announced stylized semi-open world racing game, Ghost Bike, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2024.

Ghost Bike puts players in the shoes of a streetwise kid from Freehub City on a mission to revive the last of the Ghost Bikes, the magical couriers who rode between the world of the living and the world of the dead. Ride the Ghost Bike to the afterlife, and save the lost souls of Wheel World.

Abandoned and forgotten, the Ghost Bike needs repair. Bikes need maintenance, and this one is on its last link! Beat ghosts in contests of speed and skill to win back Ghost power. Only then can you make the journey to the afterworld, and return the true spirit of biking back to Wheel World.

Explore a beautifully stylized semi-open world, completing challenges at your own pace.

Find hidden bike parts and customize your bike’s build.

Test your mettle through a variety of challenges from pro peloton racing to back alley crits and general tomfoolery.

Original soundtrack by artists from the hit music label, Italians Do It Better.

Encounter many facets of bike culture, bespoke spokemakers, radical roadies, troublesome tourists, badass BMX’ers, fanatical fans, super fun stunts, intrigue, adventure, and more!

