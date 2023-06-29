Football Manager Boss Disagrees With PlayStation CEO Saying Xbox Game Pass is 'Value Destructive' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 444 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan earlier this week during his pre-recorded deposition video as part of the FTC in the US vs. Microsoft hearing stated publishers believe Xbox Game Pass is "value destructive."
Sports Interactive Studio Head Miles Jacobson in an interview with Eurogamer has disagreed with Ryan's statement and had positive things to say about Game Pass.
"Every studio is going to have different opinions on this and different studios will have different data, because different games work well in different situations, "Jacobson. "For us, it's nothing but positive on all three platforms."
Sports Interactive is owned by Sega and is the developer on the Football Manager series. Football Manager 2023 is available on Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
"We run quite a tight ship and I like our studio to be profitable - Sega took a big gamble on us all those years ago, and their shareholders - however weird it might sound - should be rewarded for that," said Jacobson. "So we don't tend to do deals that are bad for any parts of the business."
He concluded, "Every studio has to make decisions themselves, but I don't recognize some of the quotes that I see from other studios, and depositions. I don't recognize that in our business. It's all very sunny for us."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Overall it is destructive but I believe it’s OK for indies and AA games.
I think you mean disruptive. No one likes change and there's now a new business model that's bringing in nearly a billion dollars every quarter. Most likely will go well past that when the likes of Starfield releases on top of major publishers like Capcom making GP deals as of late.
I personally prefer to buy my games, but even I recognize that GP is just an alternative way of conducting business in the games industry, and it's working. Don't like GP? Then just buy your games like normal. That option is there for you. Just like how GP is an option.
First define what would be "value destructive".
Cause to me the value of an IP is only derived from 2 main things:
A)Size & growth potential of the fanbase.
Here GamePass can only have a positive impact, Exclusive deals are the thing being value destructive in that regard.
B) Overall revenue of titles
Here MS compensates for the loss of sales with upfront payment and usage revenue.
So how is GamesPass supposed to be value destructive exactly?
Your development costs are like nothing. Literally a text game mostly, MS could give you a tenner and you would make profit. Lower budget games will absolutely be fine on GP, big money titles will not, not sure why he did not state the obvious.
Nobody seems to agree with you when you consider it's in Sega's top 3 biggest IPs behind only Sonic and Total War. Yeah, it's outsold the likes of the Yakuza series, SMT, and Persona. Not to mention.....the game is full price! To think that the franchise is that popular that gamers for years now have paid $60 annually for a "text game mostly" game.
Football Manager fans are literally hooked on this series like CoD and EA Sports games lol spending the same amount of money every year for essentially the same game.
If a games budget costs were that much of a factor to a games popularity, then Nintendo and especially mobile games have no business being as popular as they are.