Football Manager Boss Disagrees With PlayStation CEO Saying Xbox Game Pass is 'Value Destructive' - News

/ 444 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan earlier this week during his pre-recorded deposition video as part of the FTC in the US vs. Microsoft hearing stated publishers believe Xbox Game Pass is "value destructive."

Sports Interactive Studio Head Miles Jacobson in an interview with Eurogamer has disagreed with Ryan's statement and had positive things to say about Game Pass.

"Every studio is going to have different opinions on this and different studios will have different data, because different games work well in different situations, "Jacobson. "For us, it's nothing but positive on all three platforms."

Sports Interactive is owned by Sega and is the developer on the Football Manager series. Football Manager 2023 is available on Xbox Game Pass on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

"We run quite a tight ship and I like our studio to be profitable - Sega took a big gamble on us all those years ago, and their shareholders - however weird it might sound - should be rewarded for that," said Jacobson. "So we don't tend to do deals that are bad for any parts of the business."

He concluded, "Every studio has to make decisions themselves, but I don't recognize some of the quotes that I see from other studios, and depositions. I don't recognize that in our business. It's all very sunny for us."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles