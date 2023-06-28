Sony's Call of Duty Deal Ends in 2024, But Only Includes Up to Call of Duty 2023 - News

/ 885 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony's current contract with Activision Blizzard for the Call of Duty marketing rights is set to end in 2024, however, it appears it only includes one more game in the franchise.

A poorly redacted document posted as part of today's Microsoft vs FTC hearing reveals the contract Sony has does not include Call of Duty 2024 and this year's Call of Duty is the last entry covered.

"The last game covered by the contract is a Call of Duty title to be released in late 2023," reads the document.

Poorly redacted documents have also revealed Call of Duty has generated over $27 billion in lifetime revenue as of 2020.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer last week swore under oath to Judge Jaqueline Scott Corley that Microsoft will keep releasing Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles. He clarified this is as long as Sony allows Call of Duty to remain on PlayStation.

"I think as we've seen even in preparation for this that gamers are an active and vocal group," said Spencer at the time. "Us pulling Call of Duty from PlayStation in my view would create irreparable harm for the Xbox brand."

Judge Corley reminded Spencer was under oath and Spencer said, "I would raise my hand, I would do whatever it takes. We have no plan. I'm making a commitment standing here that we will not pull Call of Duty, it is my testimony, from PlayStation.

"As you said, Sony obviously has to allow us to ship the game on their platform. But absent any of that, my commitment is, and my testimony is that we will continue to ship future versions of Call of Duty on Sony's PlayStation 5."

Microsoft in February signed a "binding 10-year legal agreement" to bring Call of Duty games to Nintendo platforms and has offered the same deal to Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years.

Thanks, Insider Gaming.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles