PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July 2023 Have Leaked

posted 9 hours ago

The PlayStation Plus games for July 2023 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup since 2021.

The July 2023 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for the PS5 and PS4, Alan Wake Remastered for the PS5 and PS4, and Endling: Extinction is Forever for the PS5 and PS4. They will be available from Tuesday, May 2.

The PlayStation Plus games for June 2023 are available until Monday, July 3, 2023. The three PlayStation Plus monthly games are NBA 2K23 for the PS5 and PS4, Jurassic World Evolution 2 for the PS5 and PS4, and Trek to Yomi for the PS5 and PS4.

The PlayStation Plus games are available to all three tiers of PlayStation Plus - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

