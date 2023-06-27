PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan: Starfield Xbox Exclusivity is Not 'Anti-Competitive' - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan during his pre-recorded deposition video as part of the FTC in the US vs. Microsoft hearing admitted he does not believe Microsoft releasing Starfield as an Xbox console exclusive as anti-competitive."

"I don't like it, but I have fundamentally no quarrel with it," said Ryan when asked about Starfield Xbox exclusivity.

Ryan when asked how he felt about Starfield skipping the PlayStation 5 he stated, "I don't like it, but I don't view it as anti-competitive."

Starfield launches on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

