Inti Creates Announces Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue

posted 14 hours ago

Indie studio Inti Creates, creator of the Azure Striker Gunvolt and Blaster Master Zero series, announced today a new, upcoming 2D action game: Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue. Based on the anime Yohane the Parhelion, spun off from Love Live!! Sunshine!!, the game follows student Yohane and her partner Lailaps as they explore a monster-infested labyrinth to rescue their missing friends.

The game promises hack-and-slash gameplay and randomized areas in a pixel-art labyrinth. As you explore the area, which is entirely underwater, you'll encounter and rescue Yohane's friends, who will then lend their unique powers to her.

Inti Creates has also advertised the game's "Casting" system, which empowers Yohane to create over 90 weapons and accessories from materials found in the dungeon or left behind by fallen monsters.

Yohane the Parhelion: Blaze in the Deepblue will launch on November 16, 2023 on Switch, PS4, PS5, XOne, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

