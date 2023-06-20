Phil Spencer: Xbox First-Party Has a Few Unannounced Games Coming Out in 2024 - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Famitsu was asked about Xbox having a goal of releasing four first-party titles per year and he teased they have announced some of their 2024 lineup, but there is still a few more that haven't been announced yet.

"In next year's [first-party] line-up, we've already revealed and announced some [games], and there's still a few more to be announced," said Spencer via Google Translate. "I'm confident that the Xbox players will know that the games will be released in a stable flow in the future."

First-party Xbox titles that are currently scheduled for a 2024 release includes Avowed, Senua's Saga Hellblade II, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Towerborne.

One possible game that might see an announcement and release in 2024 is Forza Horizon 6 as Forza Horizon 5 was announced and released in 2021.

