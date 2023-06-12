Diablo IV Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Diablo IV has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts in its fourth week, according to GfK data for the week ending June 10, 2023.

Retail sales for Diablo IV weren't that high, which isn't a surprise given the popularity of the game on PC. The majority of sales will be digital, plus the PC version didn't get a retail release. 67 percent of retail sales were for the PlayStation 5, 27 percent for the Xbox Series X|S, and eight percent for the PlayStation 4.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom after spending four weeks at the top had to settle for second place with sales dropping 36 percent week-on-week.

Hogwarts Legacy is in third place with sales dropping 27 percent, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place despite sales falling 23 percent. Street Fighter 6 in its second week fell to fifth place with sales down 48 percent.

Discounts on PlayStation games, consoles, and bundles have helped boost the sales of several exclusives. God of War: Ragnarök is up four spots to seventh place with sales up 67 percent, while Gran Turismo 7 is in ninth place as sales jumped 66 percent. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is in 16th place as sales were up 95 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Diablo IV - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Street Fighter 6 FIFA 23 God of War: Ragnarök

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gran Turismo 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

