Headbangers: Rhythm Royale Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

2 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Glee-Cheese Games have announced rhythm battle royale game, Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Have you ever looked at a Pigeon and thought, “what is going on in your head?”

Well, think no more! Headbangers puts you and 29 others into the eye of the Pigeon while you battle it out in rhythmic challenges to find out who is the ultimate Master Headbanger.

Compete against each other in mind- bending musical minigames, screw over your competitors with powerups, and collect Crumbs to customize your very own Pigeon!

Minigames

Grab your friends and battle through minigame madness through online cross platform multiplayer. With 23 minigames across four rounds, each Headbangers level contains a new challenge with a stimulating and unique musical twist! Each round escalates in difficulty, progressing musical frenzy until the final round– keep as cool as a coo-cumber and get that bread!

Minigames will test your memory, rhythm, reflexes, reaction time and most importantly… your rap ability! Simple controls paired with engaging gameplay, means this musical party is available for all!

Customization

Design your Pigeon from hundreds of unique items, including outfits, hats, glasses, voices, taunts and more. For every game you play, you earn Crumbs which can be spent in the Shop to purchase full costumes, costume items, taunts, sounds and more! Your Pigeon is your common canvas to mix and match items, allowing players to create and craft your ultimate Pigeon masterpiece, just like the famous painters Pigecasso and Michelangelcrow.

Found yourself at the top of the leader board? Besting your friends? Be sure to spend those hard-earned Crumbs on some in game taunts to rub your wins in your fellow Pigeon’s faces, making your victories so much sweeter!

Progression

Complete challenges to unlock customization for your pigeon and progress through the in-game battle pass. Collecting Crumbs and XP through in game powerups, extra bonus rounds, and completing rounds will help you be the most stylish bird in the flock!

Cross-Play

Play with up to 30 Pigeons on any platform. No matter your friend’s device of choice to play on, you can flock together, battling it out to see who is crowned the Master Headbanger!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

