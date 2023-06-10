The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales Launches June 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher tinyBuild and developer DO MY BEST announced The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on June 22 for $14.99.

View the release date trailer below:

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales is a narrative adventure in which you play as Etienne Quist, a writer-turned-thief with the ability to dive into books. Use your powers to journey between reality and book worlds, and steal legendary items like Thor’s Hammer and Excalibur to restore your ability to write.

Steal Legendary Artifacts to Regain Your Freedom

Etienne Quist, a once-acclaimed writer, loses his ability to write after he is found guilty of an unspeakable crime. In an attempt to reclaim his lost status, he is approached by a criminal boss with a cunning offer. All he needs to do is locate and steal a series of legendary items from books. Delve into remarkable book worlds, each with its unique rules and challenges. Should anyone stand between you and the artifacts, be prepared to persuade, deceive, or even engage them in combat.

Explore Different Books and Reshape Their Stories

Each quest thrusts you into an entirely new world: medieval prison, snow-capped mountain, futuristic spaceship and more. Meet the inhabitants of each book and use them to achieve your goals—after all, they are not really alive… or are they? In your quest, you will not be alone, as your paths cross with a sentient caged page, whom you adopt as your partner-in-crime and trusted advisor.

Solve Unconventional Puzzles Across Fiction and Reality

Test your ingenuity with unique puzzles that encourage thinking outside the box, as you freely travel between fiction and reality, gathering valuable items to overcome obstacles. Using the mystical power of ink, you can manipulate objects within the books, adding depth to your interactions and unlocking new paths to explore.

