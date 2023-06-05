Street Fighter 6 Tops 1 Million Players, Series Tops 50 Million Units Sold - Sales

Capcom released Street Fighter 6 last Friday and has announced the game has surpassed one million players in its opening weekend. The Street Fighter franchise has also now sold over 50 million units.

"Street Fighter 6 has surpassed 1 million players," reads a tweet from the official Japanese Street Fighter Twitter account.

Street Fighter 6 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC Steam on June 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

