Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Map is About Twice the Size of Previous Titles

Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar in an interview with Famitsu revealed Marvel's Spider-Man 2's map size is about twice the size of the previous games.

"We've added Queens and Brooklyn this time, so roughly speaking the map size is about two times larger than the previous titles," said Intihar (via a translation by Gematsu).

"Since these two areas are somewhat smaller and residential, I think you'll find them different from Manhattan. We’ve prepared some unexpected situations we haven't done before, like a battle on the river between two of the cities, so I hope you'll look forward to them."

Game director Ryan Smith added players will be able to freely switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales when exploring the open-world. However, there are some situations during the story missions where you have to control a specific character.

"There are things that are exclusive to a specific character depending on the content, but we’re also preparing content that allows you to play as whichever character you like," said Smith. "While they’re both Spider-Man and have some things in common, Miles is speedier than Peter, and they each have their own quirks, so we hope you can choose your favorite character."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently set to launch for the PlayStation 5 in Fall 2023.

