Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean Announced for All Major Platforms - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer Fishing Cactus have announced pirate-themed strategy game, Corsairs: Battle of the Carribean, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

Read details on the game below:

Ahoy, sailors! Welcome back to the legendary video game that set the seas a-shakin’: Corsairs! With Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean, the reboot scheduled for release in 2024 on consoles and PC, immerse yourself in an up-to-date combination of adventure, strategy, and management. Get ready to sail the seas of the Caribbean for fame and fortune!

In the original Corsairs, released over 20 years ago, players played the role of a privateer in the service of England, France or Holland, seeking to gain fame and wealth for his country. In Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean, the strategy game reinvents itself in the ever-popular world of buccaneering, bringing with it a welcome touch of the modern world. The game features Campaign, Adventure, and the new Skirmish mode (quick mode) against AI in solo, locally, or online with up to four players.

Considered one of the best ever pirate-themed strategy games, Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean combines tactical combat with management-oriented gameplay. The revised and updated trading mechanics encourage you to intelligently manage your fleet and defend your trading positions, with the possibility of improving your ship and accessing a treasure map system… Not to mention the reworked “Boarding” mode, expanded with several classes of soldiers… and a Captain who can now take part in battles.

Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean sees you navigate the stormy waters of the Caribbean, build a powerful fleet, and battle enemy ships. Explore the exotic islands of the Antilles to discover hidden treasures, recruit crew members for your ships, and struggle for the supremacy of your nation in the Caribbean as either French, Danish, Spanish, British, or Dutch.

Live the true life of a pirate on the vast, open seas of possibility in Corsairs: Battle of the Caribbean!

Key Features:

An Open World that Calls for Adventure – Explore the waters of the Caribbean, visit bustling port cities and discover idyllic exotic islands.

– Explore the waters of the Caribbean, visit bustling port cities and discover idyllic exotic islands. Intense Naval Battles – Build a powerful fleet with a choice of no less than 17 different ships (including one special ship per faction) and engage in epic maritime combat with enemy vessels. Make use of three different types of ammunition in naval combat, each with unique effects.

– Build a powerful fleet with a choice of no less than 17 different ships (including one special ship per faction) and engage in epic maritime combat with enemy vessels. Make use of three different types of ammunition in naval combat, each with unique effects. Gameplay Management Added – An improved trading mechanic, inviting you to intelligently manage your fleet and cities and defend your trading positions to establish your dominance.

– An improved trading mechanic, inviting you to intelligently manage your fleet and cities and defend your trading positions to establish your dominance. An Enhanced Progression System – Earn resources by completing quests, defeating your enemies and exploring new territories to upgrade your ships and strengthen your crew.

– Earn resources by completing quests, defeating your enemies and exploring new territories to upgrade your ships and strengthen your crew. Three Types of Soldiers – Tank, Gunner and Agile are now the mainstay of your crew’s fighting force.

– Tank, Gunner and Agile are now the mainstay of your crew’s fighting force. Expanded Campaign Mode – A brand new campaign has been added, in addition to the original four—now revamped.

In Brief:

A contemporary game that combines management, trade, naval battles and boarding.

Three game modes: Action-Adventure, Management, and Strategy. Skirmish mode for faster games.

Action-Adventure, Management, and Strategy. Skirmish mode for faster games. Skirmish mode for faster games.

A combination of micro and macro real-time management.

Five campaigns (France, England, Denmark, Spain, and Holland).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

