June 2023 Xbox Games with Gold Announced

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for June 2023. Two Xbox One games will be free to download next month.

Here is the list of Games with Gold:

Adios ($17.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown ($19.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15

Here is an overview of the games:

Adios

One choice can change everything. You are a pig farmer in Kansas who has finally had enough of your role helping the mob dispose of bodies on your farm. Your hitman friend tries to convince you to change your mind as the two of you go about the errands of the day. He knows what saying no means. This is a meditative thoughtful game that reflects on morality and spirituality with compelling writing and phenomenal voice acting. Will this be goodbye?

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

You can close your eyes and listen. This is one of the most unique adventures you’ll experience that leverages sound and haptic controller feedback in an audio-based adventure. Break down the barriers between you as the player and your character as you feel your enemy’s breath, listen to the crunching of footsteps or the clang of weapons. Combat is intense and very different than other combat and fantasy games.

