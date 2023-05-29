The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Debuts on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 731 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has remained in first place on the UK retail charts in its third week as sales dropped 50 percent, according to GfK data for the week ending May 27, 2023.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the highest new release on the charts as it debuted in sixth place. It had a very slow start, however, sales were slightly higher than LEGO 2K Drive the previous week. 70 percent of retail sales were on the PlayStation 5, 20 percent on the Xbox, and 10 percent on the PlayStation 4.

FIFA 23 remained in second place with sales down three percent. Hogwarts Legacy is in third place again with sales down 13 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place despite sales dropping five percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The Lord of the Rings: Gollum - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dead Island 2

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles