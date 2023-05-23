Sega Lays Off 121 Employees at Relic Entertainment - News

Sega announced it is laying 121 employees at Company of Heroes developer Relic Entertainment.

The developer is being restructured to focus on core franchises, including Company of Heroes.

"At a time where external factors are impacting our industry more than ever, the difficult decision to restructure has been made to ensure that maximum focus can be placed on Relic's core franchises," said Sega in a statement sent to GamesIndustry.

"Sega is in a healthy financial position and remains fully committed to supporting and investing in Relic Entertainment and the franchises it is responsible for, including the critically acclaimed Company of Heroes series. We're confident that following this necessary restructure, the studio will be in a position of strength to continue delivering outstanding experiences to players all over the world.

"Making decisions like this is incredibly difficult, and as a studio that treasures its people and is proud of the culture it's grown, the focus is on supporting departing employees with career transition services and severance packages. We would like to offer our sincerest thanks to each of them for the part they've played in helping Relic Entertainment's projects achieve global renown."

Company of Heroes 3 released for PC in February and will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 30.

An announcement from Relic Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/EITW2tbG7w — Relic Entertainment (@relicgames) May 23, 2023

