Summer Game Fest to Have 3 or 4 'Pretty Big' Announcements

Summer Game Fest curator and host Geoff Keighley in an interview with Epic Games revealed this year's showcase will feature three or four games that are going to be "pretty big for this audience."

"As I always say with these shows, one or two games kind of makes the entire difference," said Keighley. "As the producer, it's challenging because sometimes you have those games, sometimes you don't, sometimes you think you have them and they drop out or change."

He added, "Whereas The Game Awards is very much straight trailer, trailer, trailer, announcement, announcement, announcement. I think Summer Game Fest has a chance to talk to the developers and showcase games and give a little bit more context around games. We're not giving out awards in the show. It really is just kind of a showcase of games."

Keighley said having a live audience will help create energy in the room.

“We certainly felt that at the Game Awards last year when fans would erupt in cheers when we revealed Hades or other games,” Keighley said. "In the world of so many video events, our live show and fan audience is a key differentiator for Summer Game Fest. It adds so much energy to the room to have fans react to the announcements, allowing us to really bring the announcements into the room."

Summer Game Fest 2023 will take place at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood California on June 8 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK.

