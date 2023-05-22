Xbox Games on PC to Start Launching on Cloud Streaming Service Boosteroid on June 1 - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Microsoft announced Xbox games on PC will start releasing on the cloud streaming service, Boosteroid, on June 1. Deathloop, Gears 5, Grounded and Pentiment will be available at the start of next month.

More Xbox games on PC will be made available on Boosteroid on a regular basis. Eligible Xbox games purchased on Steam or the Epic Game Store, and soon the Microsoft Store, will be available to Boosteroid members.

"Boosteroid customers in the Ukraine, the United Kingdom, countries across the European Union, and the United States will soon be able to jump in as Kait Diaz to take on the Horde in Gears 5, team up with friends to survive and explore the backyard of Grounded, attempt to escape a seemingly never-ending timeloop in Deathloop, or experience life in an illustrated world with Pentiment," said Xbox Corporate Vice President Sarah Bond.

"These four titles are just the start — we’ll regularly add more hits and fan favorites from our extensive catalog of PC games. Boosteroid members will be able to access games purchased through Steam or the Epic Game Store (for eligible titles) to start, with support for games purchased through the Microsoft Store coming soon.

"It remains our goal to empower people to play the games they want, with the people they want, where they want, on the devices they want. For those who subscribe to Boosteroid, they can play PC games from Xbox across a wide range of platforms, including Windows, Linux, Android, Android TV, and macOS through an app, and even more devices through browsers and webOS."

Microsoft last week began launching Xbox games on PC on NVIDIA GeForce NOW with Gears 5. Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment will be made available on the service on May 25. More titles will be added on a regular basis.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles