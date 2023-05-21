Alan Wake 2 Voice Actor Claims Game Launches in October - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Matthew Porretta, Alan Wake voice actor, in the latest episode of the Monsters, Madness, and Magic podcast might accidentally revealed the release window for Alan Wake 2.

In the interview he mentions the game is "supposed to come out in October."

"I've been working on it," said Porretta. "That's supposed to come out in October. We're in the middle of working on it now. In fact I was just in Finland last week. That's where the company's from, Remedy, amazing people."

Alan Wake 2 was announced for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in December 2021 with a 2023 release window.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles