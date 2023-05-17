PC Gaming Show 2023 to Feature Over 15 New Game Announcements - News

PC Gamer announced the PC Gaming Show 2023 will feature 55 games, including over 15 game announcements.

Confirmed games to be at the showcase includes Baldur's Gate 3, Frostpunk 2, Dune: Awakening, and a brand-new game from Klei.

The PC Gaming Show 2023 will take place on Sunday, June 11 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm UK / 10:00 pm CEST. It will be available to watch on the PC Gamer Twitch channel, YouTube, Twitch Gaming, Steam, and Bilibili. Sean 'Day9' Plott will return to host the showcase.

