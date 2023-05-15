Layers of Fear Arrives June 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developers Bloober Team and Anshar Studio announced Layers of Fear will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 15.

The demo is now available on Steam until May 22 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK.

"We are thrilled to announce the release date for Layers of Fear and to bring this definitive horror experience to players on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, on June 15," said Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno.

"With the power of Unreal Engine 5, we’ve been able to create a game that visually surpasses our previous works, delivering an unforgettable journey into the minds of tormented artists. We are excited for both new and returning players to jump in."

View the PC system requirements below:

Read details on the game below:

Layers of Fear (2023) stands as one of the pioneers in utilizing the highly-anticipated Unreal Engine 5. Harnessing the power of its cutting-edge technology, the game supports Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution, resulting in heightened visual accuracy, stunning in-game reflections, and overall immersive graphical fidelity. Furthermore, Layers of Fear (2023) utilizes Lumen global illumination to achieve eye-catching dynamic lighting, Niagara visual effects to create particle effects in real time, and Action System Controls to improve the development process and optimization of all gameplay mechanics. The upcoming horror chronicle aims to push the boundaries of visual storytelling in the psychological horror genre.

The Ultimate Layers of Fear Experience

The series’s crowning work casts an overarching narrative over the entire franchise.

Horror Reimagined

Everything in the Layers of Fear series melds together into a single experience, including all downloadable content, so players can find all the answers they seek.

Shocking New Looks

Enhanced with Unreal Engine 5’s improved technology. This version offers a more immersive horror experience with the addition of Ray Tracing, HDR, 4K resolution, and the Lumen system.

Psychological Horror

A grim but gripping first-person psychedelic horror game focused on tense exploration, puzzle-solving, and immersive storytelling. Discover what lies in the depths of the human psyche with this mature, cathartic game.

New Tricks

New brand-new core mechanics that will be introduced to Layers of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so all the chapters and stories will blend seamlessly.

Horror Through the Many Lenses of Art

Explore the depths of obsession with three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor and The Writer) which are interwoven to create a truly immersive experience and gripping storyline.

Classical, Ominous Soundtrack

Hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by the highly-acclaimed musician Arek Reikowski. He has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game and will leave you on the edge of your seat.

