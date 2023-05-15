Smurfs Kart Launches August 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Microids and developer Eden Games announced Smurfs Kart will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 22.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

View the console launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s time to make engines roar. Pick a Smurf with their individual kart and unique super power, and get ready for some frantic races with the whole family! Get a head start, take shortcuts, master the Smurf’s super powers and use bonuses to rise in the rankings. Alone or with others, new beginner, or experienced driver… Everyone can win the Smurf place and drive wild races with friends and family!

Key Features:

12 tracks set in the Smurfs’ universe : The village, the forest, the dam, the swamps… even Gargamel’s house!

12 iconic playable Smurfs : Handy, Hefty, Smurfette, Papa Smurf, Jokey… choose your favorite Smurf and get ready to race! Each Smurf has their own kart and a very handy special item to help you breeze past your opponents.

Use the world around you : Bonus items, boosts, ramps, destructible boxes, shortcuts and more!

Finish 1 st in the races where 8 Smurfs compete in frantic races.

Smurf together : Play solo or with family and friends, with support for up to four players in split-screen local multiplayer!

“ Time Challenge” mode : Try to beat every Smurf at their own racetrack and reach the top of the online leaderboard with your quickest time!

Unlock bonuses as you play and try to Smurf them all in your personal album!

