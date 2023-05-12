Miracle Snack Shop Headed to Xbox Series X|S on May 26 - News

by, posted 18 minutes ago

Publisher CFK and developer TALESshop announced the management and dating simulation game, Miracle Snack Shop, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on May 26.

The game is available now on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the Xbox Series X|S announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After facing some major adversity, Seolhwa Cha ends up owning a small snack shop. There is just one problem: business is dead.

Seolhwa doesn’t have time to sing the blues though because in his attic something has appeared… A portal? Out from that portal walks… a queen from another world?!

As Seolhwa serves the first bowl of shaved ice to Philia, also known as Queen Salt… He takes his first step toward growing closer to her…

What are you waiting for, Ice Sculptor? The queen wishes for shaved ice.

A frozen treat of a story that will make your heart pound, and it all begins in your snack shop!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

