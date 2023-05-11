Trackmania Launches May 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Luna - News

/ 174 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Nadeo announced the free-to-play racing game, Trackmania, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Amazon Luna on May 15. It will feature cross-play and cross-progression.

The game is available now for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to the Club! Discover all this modern remake of the legendary Trackmania Nations has to offer: tracks, in-game competition and events, customization tools, and clubs.

Key Features:

Play solo or multiplayer on seasonal campaigns and keep track of your progression with medal collection, trophies, and regional and worldwide rankings.

multiplayer on seasonal campaigns and keep track of your progression with medal collection, trophies, and regional and worldwide rankings. Experience player-made tracks in the Arcade Channel renewed every hour.

player-made tracks in the Arcade Channel renewed every hour. Learn how to create in Trackmania with the simple track editor, the skin editor, and the replay editor.

Trackmania with the simple track editor, the skin editor, and the replay editor. Compete with players from all around the world and represent your country in the weekly Nations League.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles