The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Has 'Traditional' Dungeons

posted 4 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will feature more traditional dungeons seen in previous entries in the franchise. This is according to the developers on the game who spoke in the "Ask the Developer Vol. 9" Q&A on Nintendo's website.

"Yes, we haven't talked about the dungeons yet," said the game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi. "They've changed from the previous game. For example, there is a dungeon that connects directly from Hyrule's surface. If you dive from the sky straight into the dungeon, you'll trigger an event. We think this will be a new experience that wasn't possible in the previous game."

Technical director Takuhiro Dohta added, "We've made dungeons unique to their respective environments, so we think you’ll be able to enjoy the wide variety of regional characteristics."

Art director Satoru Takizawa stated, "Making a 'wide variety' was pretty challenging. The four Divine Beasts were the dungeons in the last game, and they shared similar designs. This time, the dungeons are huge and each carry their own regional look and feel, just like traditional The Legend of Zelda games. We think they will provide a satisfying challenge for players. They were certainly a challenge to develop!"

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.

