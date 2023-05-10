The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Has 'Traditional' Dungeons - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 654 Views
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will feature more traditional dungeons seen in previous entries in the franchise. This is according to the developers on the game who spoke in the "Ask the Developer Vol. 9" Q&A on Nintendo's website.
"Yes, we haven't talked about the dungeons yet," said the game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi. "They've changed from the previous game. For example, there is a dungeon that connects directly from Hyrule's surface. If you dive from the sky straight into the dungeon, you'll trigger an event. We think this will be a new experience that wasn't possible in the previous game."
Technical director Takuhiro Dohta added, "We've made dungeons unique to their respective environments, so we think you’ll be able to enjoy the wide variety of regional characteristics."
Art director Satoru Takizawa stated, "Making a 'wide variety' was pretty challenging. The four Divine Beasts were the dungeons in the last game, and they shared similar designs. This time, the dungeons are huge and each carry their own regional look and feel, just like traditional The Legend of Zelda games. We think they will provide a satisfying challenge for players. They were certainly a challenge to develop!"
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.
This was the biggest issue with the first game for me. So I'm really glad they're taking a different approach with dungeons.
I want them to be huge and each with their own identity. That looks to be the case, so I'm thoroughly pleased.
Yesssss, this is what made my brother preorder the game, can't wait for the game! I wanted traditional dungeons so bad, I still hope the shrines are there too, as a nice little side activity.
I have the game early (fell off a truck) and this headline is misleading. The quote refers to having the 'feel' of traditional Zelda dungeons. TotK accomplishes this through a number of methods, all of them pretty good I feel, but you can never have a 'real zelda dungeon' in a game like this due to the sandbox nature of the games. I could go into more mechanical detail as to how the game accomplishes this, but I feel like someone might doxx me if I do.
What about the music? I think that's what I missed the most. Zelda games always had these sweeping, memorable themes for each area/dungeon. But BOTW omitted this and went with almost nothing but quiet, atmospheric music which, while good in its own right, made it feel completely different.
EVERYBODY almost EVERY WEEK have been complaining about that since 2017...The main goal of Nintendo first of all is to optimize their profits, for this they must satisfy consumers.
Biggest story is that they are using the same map from the last game. ( But a sky map added ). Massive letdown.