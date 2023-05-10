Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Microids and developer Microids Studio Lyon have announced Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in Fall 2023.

Set in 2023, this video game will bring the classic tale to life in a way that will surprise even the most dedicated fans. With brand-new elements added to the original story, players will experience the mystery and suspense like never before and rediscover one of the most famous cases of Hercule Poirot.

On board the Orient Express, the legendary detective Hercule Poirot tries to solve the murder that has taken place on the prestigious train while surrounded by a cast of intriguing characters with their own secrets and motives. Solving the mystery won’t be easy and through numerous twists and turns, players will have to use their little grey cells as well as detective skills to unravel the truth and bring it to light.

Whether you are a fan of the iconic book or movies, a lover of murder mysteries, or just looking for a thrilling adventure, this new proposal has something for everyone.

Faithful, But Augmented

The game is a faithful but augmented adaptation of the original story, with a new character named Joanna Locke added to the mix. With her, you can regularly exit the train environment during playable flashbacks.

Embody the Legendary Detective Hercule Poirot

Enter into Hercule Poirot’s head to discover mind maps and make deductions, adding an extra layer of depth to the gameplay. And don’t forget the many puzzles with object manipulations that are scattered throughout each chapter.

A Rich Adventure with Strong Twists

Get ready for major plot twists that will keep you hooked until the very end. Murder On the Express is renowned for having one of the best plot twists in literary history, and this game is no exception. But this time, set in 2023, you will lead your investigation in a whole new light.

A Brilliant Detective and Mystery Game

As you play, you will take on the roles of Poirot and Joanna, solve puzzles and make deductions to uncover the truth behind the murder. In a third-person view, you will inspect the sets and talk to all the protagonists, searching for clues and confronting the suspects.

Fully Voiced

Fully dubbed in English, German and French.

