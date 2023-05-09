System Shock Remake Goes Gold - News

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Nightdive Studios announced the remake of System Shock has gone gold. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

The remake of System Shock will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 30 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK / 5:00 pm CEST.

The PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions will release "in due course." More details will be shared in the future.

Read details on the game below:

The System Shock remake combines the cult gameplay of the iconic original game with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface, and all-new sounds and music. Never-before-seen enemies, quality-of-life gameplay tweaks, a revamped hacking system, and visceral new combat options featuring a brutal dismemberment system also await players new and old.

A legion of hostile and mutated creatures — created and controlled by the delightfully villainous SHODAN herself — await players as they make their way through Citadel Station's all-new areas, flexing their puzzle-solving skills and hacking prowess to reach new sectors of the station.

Players will also encounter traps, puzzlesand secrets in their pursuit of (hopefully) defeating SHODAN once and for all. A combination of stealth, cunning, and futuristic weaponry will be required to survive. When the System Shock remake arrives, players' puzzle-solving and survival skills will be put to the test.

Nightdive Studios worked closely with many of the members of the original System Shock team, including the voice of SHODAN, Terri Brosius.

