Gimmick! Special Edition Arrives July 6 for Switch, PS4, and PC, 'Shortly After' for Xbox One - News

Publisher and developer Bitwave Games annnouced Gimmick! Special Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 6. It will also release for the Xbox One "shortly after" the other platforms.

"Gimmick! is a special game that means a lot to the retro community and since announcing the project last year, City Connection, Bitwave Games, and indeed everyone involved has worked tirelessly to ensure this legendary title is brought to a modern audience with the care and attention it deserves," said Bitwave Games founder and CEO Niklas Istenes.

"It’s a true honor to be publishing one of my all time favorite video games. I hope both new players and veterans of the game will enjoy this trip to this fantastic world of Gimmick!"

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

First announced to much excitement in August 2022, Gimmick! holds a special place in the hearts of many a retro gamer, memorable for its loveable hero Youkai Yumetaro, incredible physics-based gameplay and astonishing graphics, which pushed the Nintendo Entertainment System to its absolute limits. First launched in 1992 by platformer experts SUNSOFT, Gimmick! only initially launched in Japan and Scandinavia and remains a highly sought after title for retro gaming enthusiasts.

Cherished by enthusiasts, Gimmick! has been rejuvenated with the highest levels of care and authenticity by developer City Connection, preserving the unmistakable finesse and gameplay which defines the game. For gamers new to this Nintendo Entertainment System masterpiece, and those looking for a modern gaming experience, several quality-of-life improvements have been added which lovingly extends the appeal of the game.

Gimmick! Special Edition features Speed Run mode ideal for speedrunners who wish to show the world their skills. Alternatively, completionists can take their time and soak up their surroundings, hunting for secrets throughout the game and unlocking a surprise by finding every collectible the world of Gimmick! has to offer! For those craving a hard-core challenge, gamers can disable all quality-of-life features in Serious mode to crank up the challenge.

Achievements have been added so gamers can bask in their skills while showing off their high scores via the new Online Leaderboards. Platformer fans who find the world of Gimmick! too daunting to complete in a single sitting can save and reload their progress, rewinding the action to tame the more challenging sections of the game. With Gallery mode offering up a time capsule of box art, manuals and cartridges, enthusiasts will be sure to fall in love with this hidden gem all over again!

