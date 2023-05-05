PlayStation Shuts Down First-Party Studio PixelOpus - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 46 minutes ago / 528 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment is shutting down first-party developer PixelOpus, the studio behind Concrete Genie and Entwined, on June 2.
"Dear friends, our PixelOpus adventure has come to an end," reads a tweet from the official PixelOpus Twitter account.
"As we look to new futures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to the millions of passionate players who have supported us, and our mission to make beautiful, imaginative games with heart. We are so grateful!"
"PlayStation Studios regularly evaluates its portfolio and the status of studio projects to ensure they meet the organization’s short and long-term strategic objectives," said a Sony representative in a statement sent to GameSpot. "As part of a recent review process, it has been decided that PixelOpus will close on June 2."
PixelOpus was founded in 2014 and released Entwined in the same year for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita. The studio would also release Concrete Genie in 2019 for the PlayStation 5 and was working on an untitled project in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation that has now been cancelled.
I don't get it. Didn't they buy a couple of support studios just a few months ago? Couldn't they use this one as support for others?
Here is to hoping everyone laid off is able to find new work quickly.
No doubt, the context seems right for expansion in the video game industry with all those new studio popping up this year. Even company as remote as the 'Cirque du soleil' are apparently looking to enter the this market: https://www.winnipegfreepress.com/arts-and-life/entertainment/celebrities/2023/05/02/cirque-du-soleil-president-says-ai-in-entertainment-world-a-low-risk-to-company
"The Montreal-based company aims to see its brand on other platforms beyond live entertainment, including video distribution and video games, he said, teasing an announcement in the latter industry for later this month."
An article in french went a little more in detail teasing an announcement on May 25
Can't really say I'm disappointed. I know other enjoyed their games but they just weren't for me.
I guess they failed to produce results, it's a very small team to begin with. Still a shame the studio has closed, they could have let it live forth as a pet project.
That's something I'd like to see from PlayStation are more pet projects. Yeah, PixelOpus titles didn't set the world on fire, but they were very creative and offered something different.
They have a lot of stuff in the pipeline but it's just going to take time. They seems to have purchased a lot of studios but similar to MS it's just taking time for them to get their stuff rolling out. Luckily Sony still has their established studios lined up and pumping out the hits. MS is in a similar situation. Tons of studios but it's just taking them time to get their games out.