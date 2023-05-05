PlayStation Shuts Down First-Party Studio PixelOpus - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is shutting down first-party developer PixelOpus, the studio behind Concrete Genie and Entwined, on June 2.

"Dear friends, our PixelOpus adventure has come to an end," reads a tweet from the official PixelOpus Twitter account.

"As we look to new futures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to the millions of passionate players who have supported us, and our mission to make beautiful, imaginative games with heart. We are so grateful!"

"PlayStation Studios regularly evaluates its portfolio and the status of studio projects to ensure they meet the organization’s short and long-term strategic objectives," said a Sony representative in a statement sent to GameSpot. "As part of a recent review process, it has been decided that PixelOpus will close on June 2."

PixelOpus was founded in 2014 and released Entwined in the same year for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita. The studio would also release Concrete Genie in 2019 for the PlayStation 5 and was working on an untitled project in collaboration with Sony Pictures Animation that has now been cancelled.

