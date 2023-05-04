MMORPG Chrono Odyssey Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 330 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer NPIXEL announced the MMORPG, Chrono Odyssey, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"It is with our deep passion and appreciation that we unveil our trailer today," said Producer Samuel Seo. "Chrono Odyssey is an ambitious project created by passionate developers and avid gamers who understand the power of immersive gaming experiences."

Technical Director Ken Kang added, "We firmly believe MMORPGs serve as gateways to unforgettable experiences and cherished memories, formed through shared adventures and challenges."

Art Director Tei Yoon stated, "Our ultimate goal with Chrono Odyssey is to ignite gamers’ passion and tie them with a truly unforgettable gaming experience—one that will last a lifetime."

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Forge your own path.

Setera is a land full of unexplored regions, with rewards and riches yet unknown. Let your courage carry you to new regions as you face formidable foes. With your newly acquired control over spacetime and the alliances you form throughout your journeys, you may just yet conquer the lands you discover. There is no one way through this world filled with opportunity born of the chaos of warping spacetime. Welcome to Setera. The adventure is yours to be had.

At first glance, Setera may appear as a peaceful, beautiful land filled with nature. However, Setera is also now the frontlines of the war against the Void, which has been ongoing since the beginning of time. This land is filled with the dangers and chaos caused by twisted time and space and contradicting timelines. These same dangers provide countless mysteries and opportunities not afforded to any other world. Uncover the secrets behind Setera’s timeline and find a way to save everyone—including yourself.

Opposing Powers

The Guardians – The Guardians consist of the greater beings that oversee all of Setera and those who follow them. They vary greatly in appearance and temperament as they are not originally of this world. “The Great Ones” called upon them after each of their own worlds was destroyed by the Void. Due to their pasts, they view the contaminated World Movers as a severe threat. To them, the World Movers are unwelcome guests as well as enemies that must be eliminated.

– The Guardians consist of the greater beings that oversee all of Setera and those who follow them. They vary greatly in appearance and temperament as they are not originally of this world. “The Great Ones” called upon them after each of their own worlds was destroyed by the Void. Due to their pasts, they view the contaminated World Movers as a severe threat. To them, the World Movers are unwelcome guests as well as enemies that must be eliminated. The Void – The Void is a realization of nothingness and the cruel abyss. No one understands anything about the Void, with the exception of their ultimate goal: the complete destruction of all worlds. The powerful members of the Void are essentially immortal and wield an unfathomable strength. The only reason Setera is able to stand up and fight back against them is because Setera itself also rejects the existence of the Void, limiting their powers. However, the Void is growing in numbers and strength. You are the world’s final hope.

– The Void is a realization of nothingness and the cruel abyss. No one understands anything about the Void, with the exception of their ultimate goal: the complete destruction of all worlds. The powerful members of the Void are essentially immortal and wield an unfathomable strength. The only reason Setera is able to stand up and fight back against them is because Setera itself also rejects the existence of the Void, limiting their powers. However, the Void is growing in numbers and strength. You are the world’s final hope. The Broken – The Broken are World Movers whose bodies have succumbed to their Void contamination. Void contamination is extremely unstable once absorbed within the body, eventually causing seizures and a breakdown of bodily functions. Once the contamination has reached this point, the internal flow of energy within the body completely breaks down, rendering those contaminated neither dead nor alive. The Broken completely lose their sense of self and blindly attack any living thing in an attempt to restore the energy that they have lost.

– The Broken are World Movers whose bodies have succumbed to their Void contamination. Void contamination is extremely unstable once absorbed within the body, eventually causing seizures and a breakdown of bodily functions. Once the contamination has reached this point, the internal flow of energy within the body completely breaks down, rendering those contaminated neither dead nor alive. The Broken completely lose their sense of self and blindly attack any living thing in an attempt to restore the energy that they have lost. The Outcasts – The Outcasts are an armed band of ostracized World Movers. They were all ousted due to conflicts between factions or completely immoral acts, joining together afterwards based on their hostility towards other World Movers. Their humanity makes it easier for them to lay low, disguise themselves, and target and scam the World Movers. The danger they pose is completely different from that of your other enemies.

– The Outcasts are an armed band of ostracized World Movers. They were all ousted due to conflicts between factions or completely immoral acts, joining together afterwards based on their hostility towards other World Movers. Their humanity makes it easier for them to lay low, disguise themselves, and target and scam the World Movers. The danger they pose is completely different from that of your other enemies. The World Movers – The World Movers survived the Void’s destruction of their home world and escaped to Setera. All are blessed with extraordinary strength or luck that allowed them to overcome a multitude of challenges and powerful foes. They have split up into three separate factions. Each faction’s ultimate goal is the survival and prosperity of the World Movers, and as such they to work together towards this common goal. There is, however, a fierce competition between them for influence, rights, and their own interests in pursuing these goals.

Chronotector, An Artifact that Can Manipulate Spacetime

The Chronotector is a powerful artifact said to have been created by a mysterious ancient civilization known only as “The Great Ones.” It holds the power to warp and manipulate space-time to the holder’s will. Though it has lost much of its original strength, it is still capable of twisting time and space to create effects irreplaceable by even the world’s most powerful magic.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles