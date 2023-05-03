F1 23 Arrives June 16 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters announced F1 23 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on June 16.

The standard edition is priced at $59.99, which includes the game, F1 World Starter Pack, and 5,000 PitCoin in-game currency.

The $89.99 Champions Edition includes the following:

Limited-time bonus: F1 23 Early Pre-Order Las Vegas Pack

F1 23 Early Pre-Order Las Vegas Pack Three days early access

Max Verstappen-designed racing in-game items

racing in-game items Four new My Team racing icons

Four Braking Point 2 My Team icons

Braking Point 2 customization items: casual and race wear in-game items

F1 World Bumper Pack

18,000 PitCoin virtual currency to spend in-game

View the official reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Be the last to brake in EA Sports F1 23, the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

A new chapter in the thrilling “Braking Point” story mode delivers high-speed drama and heated rivalries. Race wheel-to-wheel at new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits, and earn rewards and upgrades in F1 World. New Red Flags add an authentic strategic element, and the 35% Race Distance feature delivers more action and excitement. Drive updated 2023 cars with the official F1 lineup of your favorite 20 drivers and 10 teams. Create your dream team and race to win in My Team Career Mode, compete in split-screen or in the expanded cross-platform multiplayer, and be more social with new Racenet Leagues.

Braking Point 2 – A new chapter unfolds in F1 23.

– A new chapter unfolds in F1 23. Enhanced Authenticity – The new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits, Red Flags, 35 percent Race Distance, and more.

– The new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits, Red Flags, 35 percent Race Distance, and more. F1 World – Complete challenges, compete for rewards, and get upgrades as you journey through F1 with a new progression system.

