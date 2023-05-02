Street Fighter 6 Gets Over 20 Minutes of World Tour and Mini-Games Gameplay - News

posted 2 hours ago

Game Informer has released a new video for Street Fighter 6 featuring over 20 minutes of brand-new gameplay. Showcased in the video is the World Tour mode, mini-games, and More.

View the gameplay video below:

Street Fighter 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC Steam on June 2, 2023.

