CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story Launches May 23 for All Major Platforms

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Double Stallion Games announced CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games, GOG on May 23.

In CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story players will explore the spectacular world of Zaun as Ekko, a young inventor with an ingenious device to manipulate time. Follow the journey of Ekko, a fan-favorite League of Legends Champion, as he discovers that the power to change time comes with many consequences. Developed by Double Stallion Games, CONVERGENCE is a 2D Action Platformer with an incredible art style that focuses on tight dynamic combat and unique exploration opportunities afforded by Ekko’s ability to travel in space and time.

