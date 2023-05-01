PlayStation Consoles Have Sold Over 500 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 709 Views
Sony's PlayStation home consoles have reached a new sales milestone having sold over a combined 500 million units since the original PlayStation released in Japan in December 1994.
The original PlayStation went on to sell an estimated 102.49 million units lifetime, the PlayStation 2 sold 158.70 million units, the PlayStation 3 sold 87.40 million, the PlayStation 4 has sold 117.02 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 35.94 million units.
The five PlayStation home consoles have sold an estimated 501.55 million units combined, according to VGChartz estimates.
The figure does not include PlayStation handhelds. The PSP sold an estimated 80.79 million units lifetime and the PlayStation Vita sold 15.82 million units. If you were to includes the PlayStation handhelds, the total number of PlayStation consoles and handhelds sold are an estimated 598.16 million units.
The PS1 released in Japan in December 1994 and worldwide in 1995, the PS2 worldwide in 2000, the PS3 in Japan and North America in November 2006, and in Europe in March 2007, the PS4 in the west in November 2013 and in Japan in February 2014, and the PS5 worldwide in 2020.
Playstation: 500M across 7 consoles is about 71.42M on average.
Nintendo: About 785M across 11 consoles is about 71.36M on average.
Xbox: About 183M across 4 consoles is about 45.75M on average.
These are all pretty great numbers. Especially since consoles like the SNES and Genesis/Mega Drive are considered successful, and they only sold about 49.10M and 34.06M respectively
Edit: actually, the numbers don't include portables for playstation so the average is actually far higher
You didn't read the article clearly enough. The 500 M figure is across the 5 PS consoles. Not including handhelds. With the 2 handhelds included the figure is 598 M units.
598 mil/7=85.42 mil average.
Not the fairest average yet, since PS5 still has a ton of life in it.
But that's interesting because it means the PSP (the best-selling PS handheld) and the PS3 (the worst-selling PS home console that is discontinued) are pretty much right at that average.
PSP: 80.79 million units
PS3: 87.40 million units