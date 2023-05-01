PlayStation Consoles Have Sold Over 500 Million Units - Sales

Sony's PlayStation home consoles have reached a new sales milestone having sold over a combined 500 million units since the original PlayStation released in Japan in December 1994.

The original PlayStation went on to sell an estimated 102.49 million units lifetime, the PlayStation 2 sold 158.70 million units, the PlayStation 3 sold 87.40 million, the PlayStation 4 has sold 117.02 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 35.94 million units.

The five PlayStation home consoles have sold an estimated 501.55 million units combined, according to VGChartz estimates.

The figure does not include PlayStation handhelds. The PSP sold an estimated 80.79 million units lifetime and the PlayStation Vita sold 15.82 million units. If you were to includes the PlayStation handhelds, the total number of PlayStation consoles and handhelds sold are an estimated 598.16 million units.

The PS1 released in Japan in December 1994 and worldwide in 1995, the PS2 worldwide in 2000, the PS3 in Japan and North America in November 2006, and in Europe in March 2007, the PS4 in the west in November 2013 and in Japan in February 2014, and the PS5 worldwide in 2020.

