Call of Duty and Some Other AAA Franchises Have a Budget of Over $300 Million

The UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), in its final report on Microsoft’s $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which it blocked over concerns with cloud gaming, revealed some of the biggest AAA video game franchises like Call of Duty have budgets of over $300 million.

Five years ago, the majority of AAA games on consoles and PC had development budget between $50 million and $150 million, according to a report submitted by IDG to the CMA. AAA games that are expected to release in 2024 and 2025 have approved development budgets of $200 million or more.

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to have a budget of $250 million or more.

"We have to make so much content for Call of Duty, that we can’t even lean on one lead studio anymore. Now we need almost 1.5 lead studios for each annual CoD," said Activision in the report. "That kind of bandwidth pressure is forcing us to use outsourcers more and more. I don’t see that changing anytime soon."

A publisher that remained anonymous stated that the overall figures for development ad marketing costs for major brans in its recent installments are approximately €150 million for pre-launch development and €50 million for launch marketing.

Another publisher said development costs for its major AAA franchises range between over $80 million to nearly $350 million. Marketing costs reach up to $310 million.

One publisher stated one of its major franchise's cost $660 million to develop and marketing costs peaked at nearly $550 million. That is a total of well over $1 billion between development and marketing.

