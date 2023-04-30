Minecraft Legends Tops 3 Million Players in Less Than 2 Weeks - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive have announced the action strategy game, Minecraft Legends, has surpassed three million players in less than 2 Weeks.

"It’s been less than two weeks since Minecraft Legends launched, and we’re thrilled that our community is finally getting to play it – over 3 million players have already experienced the legend for themselves," reads the announcement post. "Thanks to our community, we’ve also received a lot of great feedback."

Along with crossing three million players, the developers have released the first update for the game - update 1.17.28951.

#MinecraftLegends just launched and over 3 million players have already hopped in! We’re pleased to announce our first game update, which is starting to make its way to supported platforms right now!



Find out more here: https://t.co/R9gVpqsA0J pic.twitter.com/hA0heojV4B — Minecraft Legends (@legends_game) April 28, 2023

Read the patch notes for the update below:

Versions

Nintendo Switch: 1.17.28951

Xbox/Windows: 1.17.28951

PlayStation: 1.04 (1.03 in Japan)

Steam: 11081210

Matchmaking Improvements

Added the ability to invite friends to a lobby to join the same team before finding other players in matchmaking ( MCLG-11

Lowered the timer to start a matchmaking game from 60 seconds to 10 seconds. Matches now start much faster once at least six players have joined a public lobby The timer will still be 60 seconds in some matches until all platforms have received the update



Performance and Stability

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur when launching the game

Fixed a crash that could occur when starting Campaign

Fixed a crash that could occur when mobs were directed by a player when attacking the Nether Beacon Base

Fixed piglins spawning from piglin launcher crates before the crate hit the ground

Fixed magma cubes causing audio spam when colliding with units

Nintendo Switch Performance



Improved input latency

Made several performance improvements for a smoother gameplay experience

Improved world loading speed, especially around piglin bases

Fixed a crash when loading into co-op Campaign

Localization

Made several improvements to text wrapping with Arabic and Hebrew localization

Japanese Localization

The button to enter the game is now the O button on PlayStation

Fixed translation of “Orange Team” on several screens

Fixed translation of “Log” in the Versus Mode lobby

Fixed translation “Beak’s Eye View” on the post-game screen

Removed unnecessary text “~007E” from the Private Match description

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

