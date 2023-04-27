Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lost Arrives May 15 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Developer AMATA K.K. announced the escape room adventure game, Last Labyrinth: Lucidity Lost, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on May 15 for $29.99.

Last Labyrinth is currently available for the PlayStation 5 with PlayStation VR2 support, PlayStation 4 with PlayStation VR support, and PC via Steam with VR support.

View the Xbox version announcement trailer below:

