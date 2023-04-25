Rumor: Microsoft Preparing to Close Activision Blizzard Acquisition Despite FTC Lawsuit - News

/ 421 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft is reportedly planning to close its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, despite the lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US to try to block the deal, according to sources who spoke with the New York Post.

The sources claim Microsoft is optimistic the deal will be approved by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK regulator, this week. The sources also state Microsoft is hopeful the European Commission, the European Union regulator, will approve of the deal next month.

If the deal is approved in the UK and European Union that leaves the FTC in the US as one of the last places to approve the deal. However, One source claims Microsoft plans to quickly close the deal once it is approved in the UK and European Union.

"They are going to cram this down the FTC’s throats," said one source.

The CMA and European Commission have recently focused their concerns on cloud gaming, as the CMA with new evidence said that Microsoft would lose significant money if it were to make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox consoles and this would incentivize Microsoft to continue to release Call of Duty games on PlayStation consoles.

Microsoft has submitted remedies to the European Union regulator, the European Commission, which has a deadline of May 22.

Microsoft has recently announced it has signed multiple 10-year deals to bring Xbox games on PC to three cloud streaming services - Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, and Ubitus. Microsoft has also signed a 10-year deal with Nintendo to release Call of Duty on Nintendo consoles on day one with full content parity.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles