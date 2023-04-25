War Mongrels Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Developer Destructive Creations announced the real-time strategy game, War Mongrels, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $39.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in October 2021.

War Mongrels is an isometric real-time tactics game that takes place on the eastern front of World War II. Dynamic and tactical gameplay with stealth elements, tightly packed into a dark, fascinating story! Play on your own or in online co-op.

Do you enjoy a good mix of tactical elements, adventure, and stealth, all tightly packed into a dark, fascinating story? We felt it was a rhetorical question, so that’s the experience we’ve crafted ;)

Try different tactics in each mission. Distract the enemies or drop parts of destroyed buildings on their heads. The interactive environment opens up many tactical options for you to explore.

Have you been spotted? Draw your weapon and try to shoot your way out!

Join forces with a friend and build your team of mongrels as you play! Each character has their own personality, background, and skills to use during the journey.

