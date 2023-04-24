Grand Theft Auto V Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 16, 2023.

NBA 2K23 dropped one spot to second place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up three spots to third place, and Hogwarts Legacy is down from second to fourth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is up from seventh to fifth place and The Last of Us Part II re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 The Last of Us Part II PGA Tour 2K23 Resident Evil 4 Riders Republic Far Cry 6

