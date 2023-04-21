Hi-Fi Rush Was a 'Break Out Hit' for Xbox in 'All Key Measurements and Expectations' - News

There was a report that Hi-Fi Rush had not met sales expectations by Microsoft, however, Microsoft's GM of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg has shot that down saying the game was a "break out hit" and did meet expectations.

"Hi-Fi Rush was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations," said Greenberg. "We couldn’t be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release."

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game that was announced and released on January 25 of this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Hi-Fi RUSH was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations. We couldn’t be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release. — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 21, 2023

