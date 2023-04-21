Hi-Fi Rush Was a 'Break Out Hit' for Xbox in 'All Key Measurements and Expectations' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 311 Views
There was a report that Hi-Fi Rush had not met sales expectations by Microsoft, however, Microsoft's GM of Xbox games marketing Aaron Greenberg has shot that down saying the game was a "break out hit" and did meet expectations.
"Hi-Fi Rush was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations," said Greenberg. "We couldn’t be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release."
Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game that was announced and released on January 25 of this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
Hi-Fi RUSH was a break out hit for us and our players in all key measurements and expectations. We couldn’t be happier with what the team at Tango Gameworks delivered with this surprise release.— Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 21, 2023
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Microsoft is also expanding Tango gameworks.
Good for them. Hope this is a major studio for Microsoft going forward
It's funny how Grubb will make a comment on a podcast, people run with it, then he backtracks on what he says to (clarify) lol. He was so far up his own ass on this one that it actually got Xbox to respond xD
Why does anyone still listen to the likes of Grubb or Jez?!
Grubb was correct for Metroid Remastered
You mean the one that he was talking about since 2019 and he even admitted he was wrong, got a haircut because of it, then just so happened he was right years later? Yeah I’m not giving him an inch on that one.
Come on, he lost all of his hair
He was also wrong about Xbox Live gold being phased out. I like the guy but he’s had some pretty high profile misses
Greenberg's words mean nothing. Microsoft seems to be allergic to numbers.
I mean, they had a record setting 2022 in revenue. That’s probably all they care about.
Plus, John Johanas, the Director of Hi-Fi retweeted Greenberg. So unless you want to call the Director of the game a liar…..
I didn't call anyone a liar. But its meaningless PR blabber. If the numbers are good let them speak for themselves. Xbox never shares any numbers that matter publicly. Its always number of players or millions of hours played but nothing concrete. We don't know how many Series X and S consoles have been sold, how many Gamepass subscribers, nothing...