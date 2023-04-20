Microsoft to Attend Downing Street Event in UK on Same Day as Activision Deal Deadline - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 354 Views
Microsoft has been invited to attend an event at 10 Downing Street in London, according to Sky News.
The event is organized by the UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE) and is set to take place on April 26, which is the same day the the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has set for its deadline to deliver its verdict on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.
It is still possible the CMA will announce its verdict before April 26, according to one insider who spoke with Sky News.
The CMA last month added an addendum to its provisional findings on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition and has now narrowed its scope of concerns.
The CMA has received new evidence that has led it to conclude that if the acquisition is approved it won't significantly lessen competition in the video game console market in the UK. The new evidence shows that Microsoft would lose significant money if it were to make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox consoles and this would incentivize Microsoft to continue to release Call of Duty games on PlayStation consoles.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Regulators made Disney sell of fox sports when they purchased Fox so they didn't own both espn and fox sports. Microsoft isn't going to have a monopoly in video games by any means, but they will have a monopoly on the biggest and most important shooters of all time. With Call of Duty, Halo, Gears of War, Doom, Quake, and Wolfenstein all now owned by Microsoft. They regulators should force Microsoft to sell one of either COD, Halo, Gears of War, or the entire ID Software with it's ips to a third party. If they did that I would have no problems with the deal going through.
That's hard to claim a monopoly on the shooter genre, or any genre for that matter, in a world where shooters like Fortnite, Battlefield, PUBG, Arma, Counter-Strike, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Valorant, Rainbow Six: Siege, Titanfall, Borderlands, and Far Cry top the gaming charts. Even XDefiant from Ubisoft is shockingly looking like a competent alternative to CoD in its own right. There's also about to be a major shooter releasing soon called The Finals that you should check out! And not to mention, the biggest shooter in the entire world is Crossfire lol.
But, Halo's future is in disarray, Quake is a dead IP outside of Quakecon, Wolfenstein hasn't had a mainline release in 6 years, and Doom was fantastic, but it's focused on the single-player aspect with multiplayer being an afterthought.
There's more than enough competition in the shooter space, otherwise are you going to claim Sony has a monopoly on the Action-Adventure genre next? xD Hell, I would LOVE a new Unreal Tournament, but Epic Games got that Fortnite money and Sony won't even make a shooter despite having some notable shooter IP's. Although Sony does have that project with Deviation Games that could turn into a shooter. And I'll just throw in Nintendo getting into the shooter genre with Splatoon with the second and third installments selling over 10 million copies each lol.