Microsoft to Attend Downing Street Event in UK on Same Day as Activision Deal Deadline

Microsoft has been invited to attend an event at 10 Downing Street in London, according to Sky News.

The event is organized by the UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE) and is set to take place on April 26, which is the same day the the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has set for its deadline to deliver its verdict on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

It is still possible the CMA will announce its verdict before April 26, according to one insider who spoke with Sky News.

The CMA last month added an addendum to its provisional findings on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition and has now narrowed its scope of concerns.

The CMA has received new evidence that has led it to conclude that if the acquisition is approved it won't significantly lessen competition in the video game console market in the UK. The new evidence shows that Microsoft would lose significant money if it were to make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox consoles and this would incentivize Microsoft to continue to release Call of Duty games on PlayStation consoles.

