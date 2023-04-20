Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 165 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 13th week of 2023.

FIFA 23 is in second place, while New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe shot up from sixth to third place. Minecraft remained in fourth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is down from third to fifth place.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is up two spots to second place, while Mario Party Superstars is also up two spots to seventh place. Super Mario Odyssey re-entered the top 10 in eighth place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and three multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 15, 2023: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 23 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Mario Party Superstars Super Mario Odyssey Hogwarts Legacy Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles