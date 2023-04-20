Humanity Launches May 16 and Will be Available Day 1 as a PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Title - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Enhance and developer tha ltd. announced Humanity will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via via Steam on May 16.

The game will also be available day one as part of PlayStation Plus Game Catalog's May lineup for the PS5 and PS4.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

What did I just watch?

We wanted to announce HUMANITY‘s launch date with a trailer that truly reflects the game: fun, a bit weird (in a good way) and starring an adorable lil’ shiba inu. Oh, and importantly: clearly, undeniably Japanese.

What better way to do that than to recreate the wild—and brilliant—Japanese PlayStation ad campaigns of the original PlayStation and PlayStation 2 era? (If you haven’t seen them, it’s worth a search on YouTube, I promise.)

We’ve been incredibly flattered to hear HUMANITY compared to classics of this era like Intelligent Cube, Echochrome, and Devil Dice (among others), even Katamari Damacy and Parappa the Rapper—all fresh and unique designer-led games out of Japan that broke new ground and did it with style. And whether you’ve played those titles or not, or were even gaming back then, we hope you’ll enjoy that same spirit in Humanity: stylish and different, but with a deeply satisfying experience at the core.

OK, but what type of game is it?

In HUMANITY, you control that glowing shiba inu, placing commands on the ground for a giant marching horde of people to follow. Make them turn, jump, float through the air, swim, climb, etc., all to reach the goal (or goals) in each stage. The game gradually introduces these mechanics and more, combining them with each other and new elements to ramp up the challenge the further you go. Curious to know more? Be sure to check out the gameplay trailer we shared during February’s State of Play.

So why the doggo?

Well, I mean, why not? The dev team explored a couple of different interface approaches, from a more simple, generic cursor to having one of the humans take the lead. But considering the relationship between dogs and humans in real life and the story we wanted to tell, it just felt natural. If the humans in the game have lost their own will, mind, and soul, who would they want to follow without questioning it? A dog! When we tried it out, everything clicked.

What’s the pupper’s name?

It doesn’t have one—the shiba in the game is you! You wake up as a shiba inu with no memory of what happened before, including your name.

Why PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium?

Of course we want as many folks as possible to enjoy HUMANITY‘s 90-plus stage single-player Story Mode, but the most exciting part of launching into PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is it guarantees a massive audience for our game’s robust user-generated content features: a ton of players will be out there creating, sharing, and playing each other’s custom-built stages, right from day one.

Whoa, is that a boss fight?

That’s right. HUMANITY‘s Story Mode stages run the gamut along the action-puzzle spectrum, from lean-forward platformer-style “action” levels that will test your reflexes, to lean-back “puzzle” head-scratchers where you might even put the controller down while you think something through—and everything in-between. The game is constantly introducing new mechanics, and mixing and matching them with everything you’ve learned so far to make it feel like you’re always challenged, and never know what’s coming next.

So what is next?

There’s a lot more HUMANITY to talk about—the narrative in our single-player Story Mode, our optional virtual reality compatibility (PlayStation VR2 or PlayStation VR), unlockable rewards, details on our super-intuitive Stage Creator, all the crazy-amazing stuff people made and shared in User Stages during our limited-time demo, etc.

So keep an eye out for more info and videos in the coming days leading up to May 16, which this year is not just “National Barbeque Day,” but HUMANI-Tuesday!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

