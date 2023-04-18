Switch Hacker Released from Jail, Likely to Pay Nintendo 25-30% of Income for Rest of Life - News

Nintendo Switch hacker Gary Bowser has been released from prison early after he was sentenced in February 2022 to 40 months in prison. He was part of hacking group Team-Xecuter, which in 2013 began to create and sell devices to play illegal ROMs on consoles, including the Switch and 3DS.

Bowser in an interview with Nick Moses and reported by TorrentFreak stated was he released from federal prison in late March and is now at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington. He is currently undergoing processing and afterwards will return to Canada.

He must now fulfil the rest of his sentence, which was to pay $14.5 million damages. $10 million of the payment will go to Nintendo. Bowser claims he has paid $175 of the total to date, which came from a job he worked while in prison.

Once he is back in Canada he will have up to six months to start paying between 25 percent and 30 percent of his monthly gross income.

"The agreement with them is that the maximum they can take is 25 to 30 percent of your gross monthly income," said Bowser. "And I have up to six months before I have to start making payments."

Bowser is 53 years old and likely will never earn enough to pay off the full amount he owes. This means he will most likely be paying Nintendo for the rest of his life. He will have to earn at least $40 million before taxes in order to pay off what he owes.

